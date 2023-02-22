M. Louise Smith

July 11, 1941- February 20, 2023

M. Louise Smith, 81, of Newville, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on July 11, 1941, in Newville and was a daughter of the late Charles and Vesta (Thrush) Thumma Plank and was the widow of Norman R. Smith who passed away on August 28, 2011.

Louise graduated from Newville High School with the class of 1959. She worked for 40 years with the Bedford Shoe Co. and retired from ManorCare Health Care Services in Carlisle. Louise was a member of the McClure's Gap Church of God. She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (and her husband Loyan) Barrick of Newville and Susan (and her husband Todd) Wert of Carlisle, one sister Shirley Chronister of Newville, three grandchildren, Cody (and his wife Lindsay) Barrick, Adam Wert and Emily Wert, two great-granddaughters, Reese Barrick and Eve Barrick and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother Charles Thumma.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Ed Rosenberry as the officiant. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McClure's Gap Church of God Building Fund, 130 Church of God Rd., Newville, PA 17241. www.EwingBrothers.com.