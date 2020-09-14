× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

M. Jean Yohn, 90, of Carlisle and formerly of Dillsburg, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Thornwald Home, Carlisle.

She was born July 9th, 1930, in Carlisle, PA the daughter of the late Chester and Martha (Wagner) Sheaffer.

Jean had worked as a Colator at Duplex Printing in Dillsburg and attended Christian Life Assembly, Camp Hill.

She was the widow of Paul L. Yohn with whom she shared 70 years of marriage.

Jean is survived by a son, Dennis P. Yohn (Debra) of Dillsburg; three daughters, Dolly J. Cooke (Tom) of Dillsburg, Karyl J. Prosser Marlin) of York Springs, Pamela Y. Graeff of Mechanicsburg; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Horn, of Carlisle. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Sheaffer.

Due to Covid-19, services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

The family would like to thank Thornwald Home for the loving care they gave to both Paul and Jean during there time spent at the home.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com