M. Dwayne Wiser

May 24, 1947 - October 08, 2022

M. Dwayne Wiser Age 75, of Green Valley, AZ passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022, at Banner Health-University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ.

He was born on May 24,1947 to the late E.L. Wiser and Ruth (Killebrew)Wiser.

Dwayne's survivors are his wife of 31 years, Carol Eichelberger Wiser, Green Valley, AZ. Two son's Neil A. Wiser and his wife Kimberly of Templeton, CA. Nathan E. Wiser and his wife Jennifer of Aurora, CO. His 5 Grandchildren. Wyatt and Whitney Wiser, Bailey, Cadence, and Alyssa Kuhn. Brother, Bud Wiser of Alamogordo, NM and Sister, Janelle Drumm of Glen Iris, Victoria, Australia.

Dwayne graduated from Wheaton Central High School, Wheaton, IL in 1965. He graduated from Indiana University with his Bachelor of Science in Education 1970. He taught Biology in the Chicago School District before voluntarily enlisting in the US Air Force in June of 1971. He received his MBA from Shippensburg University in 1978.

He was the owner of Andrews Furniture store in Carlisle, PA for 35 years before he retired in 2005. He was a Past President of the Downtown Carlisle Association. Loved golfing with his buddies and working part time at the US Army War College golf course. He was an accomplished gymnast on both the high school and collegiate levels placing in the top 10 in all around in the state of Illinois in 1965 and finished 4th in still rings in the BIG 10 Conference championships in 1968.

Committal Services are on Monday November 28th, 2022, 10:00am Location: Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Marana 15950 N Luckett Rd Marana, AZ 85653.

Celebration of Dwayne's Life will be held November 28th, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Quail Creek Country Club 2055 E Quail Crossing Blvd, Green Valley, AZ 85614.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dwayne's memory may be made to the: Green Valley Fire District- Fire Corps 1285 W Camino Encanto Blvd. Green Valley, AZ 85614.

