M. Aliene Thomspon

M. Aliene Thompson

August 03, 1927- July 30, 2022

M. Aliene Thompson died peacefully at home in Dickinson Township on July 30, 2022. Known as "Dick" all her life she was born August 3,1927 the third daughter of Mortimer A.L. Bisson and Elizabeth Rich Wiley Bisson in Davisville PA.

"Dick" was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Harry E. Thompson. She is survived by her two daughters: Kathleen Walton (husband David) of Carlisle and Susan Thompson (husband Neale Messina) of Newtown, and one son H. Edwin Thompson Jr. (wife Susie) of Carlisle. Grandchildren Craig Walton, Elizabeth Space (husband Clint); Scott Walton (wife Cheyenne.) She is remembered lovingly by great-grandchildren Wyatt, Laurel, and Henry Space and Winona and Willa Walton.

She is also survived by her sister Lulu M Bisson, Sister In laws Kathryn Hill and Sarah Kresge and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister Frances Bisson.

A visitation will begin at 6:00 pm on Thursday August 11, 2022, followed by a memorial service at 7:30 pm at the Ewing Brother Funeral Home 630 S. Hanover St, Carlisle with Chaplain Alan Echard officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery in New Hope. Memorial contributions may be made to All-American Dairy Foundation, 1021 Pfoutz Valley Road, Millerstown, PA 17062 (memo showmanship.)