Lyle H. King

June 21, 1930- June 22, 2022

Lyle H. King, 92, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Green Ridge Village.

He was born June 21,1930 in Mason City, IA to the late Lyle Henry and Margaret Leone (Pittenger) King.

Lyle honorably served his country in the US Army. He was proud to have served in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Lyle earned a bachelor's degree in Family Counseling and a master's degree in education psychology. He retired from the federal government after 25 years of employment as a computer specialist. Lyle received numerous awards and accolades for his work and volunteer efforts. He was a longtime member of Carlisle Church of the Brethren where he sang in the choir. Lyle was a former member of the Carlindian Chorus. He spent a considerable amount of time learning about his family history when he became interested in genealogy.

Lyle is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Jane King of Carlisle; one son, Dennis (wife Beth) King; one daughter, Debbie (husband Steve) Ramirez; two stepdaughters, Cynthia (husband John) Zubritsky and Lorie (husband Joe) Myers; one sister, Nancy McAtee; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, David King; one stepson, Jeffrey Wallace; and one nephew, Tony McAtee.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Mary Jane King officiating. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lyle to DAV - Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.