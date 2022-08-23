Lulu P. Dick

Lulu P. (Mohler) Dick, 91, formerly of Boiling Springs, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Church of God Home in Carlisle. She was born on September 20, 1930, in Newville and was a daughter of the late John H. Mohler and Margaret (Wagner) Mohler and the widow of Glenn LeRoy Dick who passed away on March 4, 2015. Lulu graduated from Newville High School in 1947. She retired with more than 25 years of service with Reeves-Hoffman Inc. of Carlisle. She was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Carlisle. She is survived by one daughter, Dorothy L. (Thomas) Bentz of Newville, two sons, Randy L. (Susan) Dick of Boiling Springs, and Stephen L. (Patricia) Dick of Silver Springs, FL, one brother John Mohler of Carlisle, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Leslie K. Bentz, one brother Ralph Mohler and seven sisters, Margaret Chronister, Mary Souder, Ruth Heckendorn, Mildred Selders, Katherine Wert, Dorothy Barclay, and Grace Lehman. A viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, followed by funeral services at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Matt Plant officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to her church at 420 Park Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences to the family.