Lucy S. Bistline

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Lucy Bistline, 77, announces her passing on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. Lucy's kindness, sense of humor and constant smile made her beloved to all who knew her, and she leaves behind a family who cannot imagine life without her.

Lucy was the middle child of Jesse and Harriet Stoll of Mt. Holly Springs, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerry Stoll, and is survived by her sister, Trudy Stamy. Lucy graduated from Carlisle High School in 1962 and lived in Carlisle all of her life. She had several occupations over the years and worked in admissions at The Dickinson School of Law, but her main focus was always her family and her home. Through her love of art, gardening, and decorating, she created beauty wherever she went.

Lucy was a kind and compassionate person who had the rare ability to make everyone around her feel important and special. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother and grandmother, and a kind and loving friend to so many. She and her husband Jim celebrated 56 years of marriage last year. Theirs was a true love story - they were best friends and always together. Their son, Chris Bistline, lives in Dillsburg and their daughter, Andi Hurlocker, lives in Richmond, VA with her husband, Eric. Lucy's beloved grandchildren, Jay and Layne, also live in Richmond.

Lucy and Jim traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe, but some of their fondest memories took place on their frequent trips to East Pond in Maine with their best friends and grandchildren. Lucy lived every day to the fullest and found joy and positivity wherever she went.

In lieu of donations or flowers, the family asks anyone who wishes to honor her memory to do so by showing an act of kindness to a stranger. She certainly left this world a better place than she found it and would have wanted that spirit to continue in her name.

Details on a celebration of life will be forthcoming at the convenience of the family.

"Whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are lovely ... think on these things" Philippians 4:8.

