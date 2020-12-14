Lucretia M. Brandt, 88, of Newville entered her eternal home with grace and dignity on Friday December 11, 2020, holding the hand of her loving caregiver, Karla Roberts.

She was born December 6, 1932 in Newville a daughter of George A. and Mabel C. Burkhart Burkholder.

She was preceded in death by her loving and loyal husband of 64 years John A. Brandt.

Mrs. Brandt belonged to Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, Newville where she faithfully served as the organist & pianist for more than 50 years.

She and her husband had owned and operated Brandt's Orchards.

Mrs. Brandt was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Over the years she lovingly cared for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren anytime she was able. Her heart and her home were always open. She never missed an opportunity to lend a hand and she enjoyed gifting her infamous baked goods as a token of appreciation. She will be remembered for her cheerful and dedicated servant heart.