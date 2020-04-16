× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucille E. Sheriff, age 80, of Carlisle, went to be home with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 with her loving family at her side in the Claremont Nursing and Rehab. Center, Carlisle.

She was born in Mechanicsburg, PA on July 12, 1939 to the late Lester and Mildred Enck Ewing.

Lucille had retired from the Cumberland Valley School District after 25 years working in food service. She formerly attended Grace United Methodist Church now the Carlisle United Methodist Church. Lucille was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. In her free time, Lucille enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, camping and most of all taking care of her two loving grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Woodrow W. Sheriff; a son, Brian and his wife Tammy of Huntsdale; and her daughter, Lynn Newman and her husband Terry and their son and daughter, Aaden and Abagail of Chambersburg. Also surviving Lucy are her 5 sisters, Shirley Bretz of Carlisle, Sylvia Troutman of Hummelstown, Darlene Kempf of Carlisle, Pauline Mentzer of Mechanicsburg, Mary Hoon of Carlisle; and her three brothers, Marlin Ewing of Carlisle, Dale Ewing of Gardners and Floyd Ewing of Churchtown. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Ewing, and a sister, Christina Ewing.