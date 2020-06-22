× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lucille E. Sheriff, 80, of Carlisle, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Claremont Nursing and Rehab. Center, Carlisle, PA.

A viewing and graveside service were held privately in April due to the Pandemic our country was facing.

She was born in Mechanicsburg, PA on July 12, 1939 to the late Lester and Mildred Enck Ewing.

Lucy had retired from the Cumberland Valley School District after 25 years working in food service.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Woodrow W. Sheriff; a son, Brian and his wife Tammy of Huntsdale; and her daughter, Lynn Newman and her husband Terry and their daughters, Aaden and Abagail of Chambersburg. Also surviving Lucy are her 5 sisters; Shirley, Sylvia, Darlene, Pauline, Mary; and her three brothers, Marlin, Dale and Floyd Ewing.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 3:30 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle. Officiating the services will be her pastor, Rev. James E. VanZandt. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:30 PM until time of services.