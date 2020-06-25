× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucille E. Sheriff, age 80, of Carlisle, went to be home with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 with her loving family at her side in the Claremont Nursing and Rehab. Center, Carlisle.

A private viewing and graveside service were held privately in April due to the Pandemic our country was facing.

She was born in Mechanicsburg, PA on July 12, 1939 to the late Lester and Mildred Enck Ewing.

Lucille had retired from the Cumberland Valley School District after 25 years working in food service. She formerly attended Grace United Methodist Church now the Carlisle United Methodist Church. Lucille was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. In her free time, Lucille enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, camping and most of all taking care of her two loving grandchildren.