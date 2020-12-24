LTC (Ret) Charles Ronnall Elliott, US Army

LTC (Ret) Charles Ronnall Elliott, U. S. Army of Carlisle, Pennsylvania
July 23, 1935 - December 21, 2020
Charles Ronnall "Ron" Elliott of Carlisle, PA passed away on December 21, 2020 at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill after a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus. He was 85. He joins the love of his life and wife of 60 years, the late Jenny Grace (Kinneer) who preceded him in death. He was the son of William R. Elliott and Annie Nicol (Burrows) Elliott of Dayton, Ohio. Ron was born in Eden Mills, Ontario Canada, where his childhood memories of working summers on his grandparents' Burrows farms near Guelph he often described as the source of his hard work ethic. Ron is a combat veteran and retired U.S. Army Field Artillery officer, a "Redleg," who served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a Battery Commander then as a Battalion Commander. He was most proud of his service with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Vietnam. Among his many military decorations were the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, the Bronze Star medal with oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal with oak leaf clusters, and the Field Artillery's Order of Saint Barbara medal. Ron was an extraordinarily kind and loving husband and father; with a calming and patient demeanor. Upon retirement from the Army, Ron started a second career in hospitality management with the Choice Hotel chain. He culminated his second career as the Chief Operating Officer of the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center in Hershey, PA. He was a retired Army officer and hotelier, and an avid golfer and golf enthusiast who loved his family and the company of his military veteran friends, and "golf buddies."
After graduating from high school Ron attended the University of Dayton as an ROTC cadet; was graduated in 1958 and commissioned in the U.S. Army. He married Jenny Grace in 1955. His last duty assignment before retirement was at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, PA. Ron and Jenny retired in Carlisle in 1978 with their four children, after a twenty-year military career and travels around the country and Germany, where Ron served at the height of the Cold War.
He is survived by his treasured children and their families, Jeffrey R. Elliott and Lori Cross Elliott, of Wernersville, PA, Kimberly L. (Elliott) Johnson and Larry E. Johnson, of Carlisle, PA, Kevin F. Elliott and Brigid McAndrew Elliott of Fredericksburg, VA, and Eric S. Elliott and Terri (Myers) Elliott of West Chester, PA ; his thirteen grandchildren Lucas Johnson, Hillary Johnson, Shanna Johnson Stackfield, Sarah Elliott, Lauren Elliott Nappi, Elizabeth Elliott, Christian Elliott, Michael Elliott, Mark Elliott, Makenna Elliott, Kayleigh Elliott Gogal, Kevin C. Elliott, and Kyle Elliott; and his seven great-grandchildren Zoie, Stella, Taylor, Haley, Leland, Eva and Isabella. Ron is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews from Dayton, OH, Charleston, SC, Louisville, KY, Santa Fe, NM and Boston, MA; his brother Eric W. (and Maxine) Elliott of Louisville, KY, and his brother-in-law James Koontz of Boston. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard L. Elliott and Juanita (Elliott) Powell.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated privately in Carlisle at St. Patrick's R.C. parish, at the convenience of the family. Private interment with full military honors will be at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020; and the family intends a memorial celebration of Ron's life at an appropriate time in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc. or the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home of Carlisle is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.Since1853.com.