LTC (Ret) Charles Ronnall Elliott, US Army

Charles Ronnall "Ron" Elliott of Carlisle, PA passed away on December 21, 2020 at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill after a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus. He was 85. He joins the love of his life and wife of 60 years, the late Jenny Grace (Kinneer) who preceded him in death. He was the son of William R. Elliott and Annie Nicol (Burrows) Elliott of Dayton, Ohio. Ron was born in Eden Mills, Ontario Canada, where his childhood memories of working summers on his grandparents' Burrows farms near Guelph he often described as the source of his hard work ethic. Ron is a combat veteran and retired U.S. Army Field Artillery officer, a "Redleg," who served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a Battery Commander then as a Battalion Commander. He was most proud of his service with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Vietnam. Among his many military decorations were the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, the Bronze Star medal with oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal with oak leaf clusters, and the Field Artillery's Order of Saint Barbara medal. Ron was an extraordinarily kind and loving husband and father; with a calming and patient demeanor. Upon retirement from the Army, Ron started a second career in hospitality management with the Choice Hotel chain. He culminated his second career as the Chief Operating Officer of the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center in Hershey, PA. He was a retired Army officer and hotelier, and an avid golfer and golf enthusiast who loved his family and the company of his military veteran friends, and "golf buddies."