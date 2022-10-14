Lt. Colonel Allen J. Light

August 14, 1952- September 16, 2022

With great sadness we share that our beloved brother and father, Allen J. Light, passed away on September 16, 2022 in Carlisle, PA., at age 70.

He was born August 14, 1952 at Fort Indiantown Gap, PA. the son of MG(R) Allen H. Light Jr. and Dorothy M. Light (Klopp).

He loved to hunt, fish and garden, and took great pride in caring for various flora, fauna, and a koi pond which he established on his property. Allen was a Thirty-Second Degree Mason and a member of Lodge no. 919 of Radcliff, Kentucky and Lodge no. 260 of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Allen enlisted in the US Army after graduating from high school and trained as a medic. After several years he received an appointment to the US Military Academy and graduated from West Point in 1977. He served as an Armor and Ordnance officer, obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His many awards included the Ranger tab and Parachutist badge, of which he was especially proud. He served in the United States and abroad, including assignments in Washington State, Kentucky, Texas, West Germany, New Jersey, South Korea, Panama, Arizona, and Hawaii. He also served in Operation Desert Storm during the Persian Gulf War. Following retirement from the US Army, Allen studied law and received his Juris Doctor degree from Widener Law School; he passed the Pennsylvania Bar exam and enjoyed helping others understand matters of law.

Allen is survived by his daughters Andrea Light, Michelle Light and Kimberly Light. He is also survived by his brothers Ronald Light, Jeffrey Light, and Gregory Light, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on October 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Full Military Honors and Masonic Rites at Ft Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.

