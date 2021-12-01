Louise Weldy

A Friend to Everyone -

Louise Eileen (Holl) Weldy, age 95, a resident of Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg, died peacefully on Monday, November 29, 2021. Louise was born on Saturday, September 4, 1926, in North Manchester, IN to the late Dr. Carl W. Holl and Ruth Eve (Hornish) Holl. Louise was the widow of Winfred "Win" Elson Weldy, whom she married on June 13, 1948, and who died on March 9, 2013. In addition to her parents and husband, Louise is preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Leffel.

Louise's survivors include her two daughters: Karen W. Karkuff and husband, Gary, of Mechanicsburg, PA, Linda W. Greene and husband, David, of High Point, NC; her five grandchildren: Matthew Greene and wife, Christine, of Louisville, KY, Julie Perry and husband, Ryan, of High Point, NC, Jenna Karkuff of Fort Washington, PA, Stefan Karkuff of Hanover, PA, Eva Karkuff of Frederick, MD; her two great-grandchildren: Jacob Greene of Louisville, KY and Ivy Louise Perry of High Point, NC; and her two brothers: Carl W. Holl, Jr., MD and wife, Donna, of Noblesville, IN and John W. Holl, MD and wife, Peggy, of Chula Vista, CA.

Louise graduated from Manchester College in 1948 and later that year she married her husband. The couple moved to Wilmington, DE where Win worked for Hercules Chemical Company. Louise taught elementary school art in the Alfred I. DuPont School District. While in Wilmington, she was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church, The Delaware Opera Guild, Hercules Country Club, and enjoyed socializing with her Red Hat Group. Win and Louise relocated to Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg, PA in 2004 where she lived until her passing. They celebrated 64 years of marriage in 2012. Louise was a member of Silver Spring Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed all Bethany Village had to offer and the friends and relationships that were formed.

Louise was a friend to everyone. She loved working on committees and her artistic ideas were shared with those around her. She made posters, cards for all birthdays, designed showcases, and never missed communicating through her weekly letter. Her computer skills were amazing as she interacted via digital media through age 95.

All are welcome to join Louise's family at her gathering of family and friends on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a service beginning at 1:00 p.m., all at Silver Spring Presbyterian Church, 444 Silver Spring Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050; with Reverend Don B. Wahlig officiating. Interment will follow the service in Silver Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Louise's family invites everyone to join them for a time of food and fellowship at her church following the burial. Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, Louise's family suggests memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Village Care Assurance Endowment Fund, 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, or Manchester Univeristy - Carl Waldo Holl Scholarship Fund, 604 E. College Avenue, North Manchester, IN 46962, or Silver Spring Presbyterian Church, 444 Silver Spring Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, www.onrealm.org/silverspring/-/give/now, or Concord Presbyterian Church, 1800 Fairfax Boulevard, Wilmington, DE, 19803, www.concordpc.org/give/.

Louise's family has entrusted her care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421.