Louise Weldy

Louise Weldy

Louise, 95, of Mechanicsburg, PA, died Monday. Louise's survivors include her two daughters: Karen Karkuff and Linda Greene. You may remember Louise from Concord Presbyterian Church.

Join Louise's family for her gathering from 11:30 until 12:45 and memorial service at 1:00 on Monday at Silver Spring Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsburg. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. Read Louise's full obituary, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com

