Mrs. Louise Webb Young, age 100, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at her Bethany Village residence, Mechanicsburg, PA.

She was born January 11, 1922, in Gladys, Virginia, daughter of the late Everett Stratton Webb and Mary Elizabeth Moore.

Louise was preceded in death by her late husband Walter Richard (Dick) Young.

Louise is survived by two daughters and a son, Patricia Young Andrews of Carlisle, PA, Richard Webb Young of Danville, CA, and Cynthia Young Kehoe of Lacombe, LA; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Taylor Putney Andrews, Karen Rebecca Young, and Kenneth Daniel Kehoe; five grandchildren, Taylor Young Andrews, Elizabeth Andrews Zitelli, Meredith Mitten Andrews, Nathan Walter Young, and Nicholas James Young; one great granddaughter, Genevieve Taylor Zitelli; and her sister-in-law Jane Dagit Young.

Louise raised her family in Latin America. The first 10 years were in Cali and Barranquilla, Colombia, where Richard worked for Grace Line Shipping. Transferring to Armco Steel Corporation, the family survived the Cuban revolution of 1959 in Havana, Cuba. Afterwards, the family moved to Caracas, Venezuela.

In the fall of 1965 the family moved to the United States. After Richard passed away in 1976 Louise became a very successful realtor in Dallas, Texas.

Louise will be laid to rest next to her late husband in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions should be made to the Bethany Village Care Assurance Fund, 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

Services will be held at a future date for close family and friends.

