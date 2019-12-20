{{featured_button_text}}

Louise S. Nicholson, age 71, of Carlisle, passed away Thursday December 19, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born October 8, 1948 in Carlisle, daughter of the late Robert “Smokey” and Helen (Pittman) Stover.

Louise was previously employed by Cumberland Valley Savings and Loan, Hill Financial and Meridian Bank before retiring from the Big Spring School District as a payroll secretary. She enjoyed her family, nature, animals, cross stitching, puzzles and reading. She is survived by her daughter, Kami E. Greenawalt (Keith), Carlisle and brothers Larry (Patty) Stover, Newville and Les (Ronna Lee) Stover, Carlisle. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 9:00am until time of service at 11:00am Monday December 23, 2019 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment will follow at the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Residential Hospice or the American Cancer Society, in honor of Louise. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com

Service information

Dec 23
Viewing
Monday, December 23, 2019
9:00AM-11:00AM
Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory
2020 W. Trindle Road
Carlisle, PA 17013
Dec 23
Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
11:00AM-11:45AM
Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory
2020 W. Trindle Road
Carlisle, PA 17013
Dec 23
Graveside
Monday, December 23, 2019
12:15PM-12:30PM
Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens
1921 Ritner Highway
Carlisle, PA 17013
