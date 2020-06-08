× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Louise Mortensen (Swartz), age 93, of Newville, PA, died peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Columbia Cottage, Hershey, PA.

She was born January 3, 1927, daughter of the late Ray and Erma Swartz. She was a 1944 graduate of Newville High School, and a 1947 graduate of Temple University in the Nurses Cadet Corps where she earned an Associate Degree in Nursing. She retired from Todd Home, Carlisle, PA, after a 50 year career in nursing. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Newville, PA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Garrett Mortensen, and son, Kim Mortensen.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Ray and John; sisters, Doris (Jose), Carolyn, and Donna.

Surviving are her sons, Garret (Jody) Mortensen of Newville, PA, Ted Mortensen (Teresa) of Hershey, PA; grandchildren, Taylor and Ashley; step grandchildren, Jennifer and Nicole; step great-grandchildren, Mason and Alyssa.

She enjoyed gardening, biking, walking (which she continued to do into her 90’s), and the ocean. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her.

Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania.