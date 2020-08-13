× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Louise Fern Fisher, 68, of Newville, PA passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. She was born July 28, 1952 in Bedford County to the late Charles G. and Virginia Olive May (Sparks) Marlin.

Louise was employed by Manor Care, Carlisle, working in housekeeping and Ross Distribution, working in sorting. She loved visiting family, scrapbooking, collecting Tweety Birds and viewing old photographs.

Surviving are her loving husband, David L. Fisher of Newville; brothers, Charles Marlin of Columbus, Mississippi and Jesse Marlin of Water Fall, PA; step-brother, Randy Marlin of Three Springs, PA; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Louise was preceded in death by her sisters, Edna and Arlene Marlin.

Services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.

