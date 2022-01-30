Louise Arlene Baker

Louise Arlene (Nary) Baker, 86, of Boiling Springs, PA died Thursday, January 27, 2022. Born on October 31, 1935 in Biglerville, Louise was the youngest of four children of Ruth A. (Reed) and Orie A. Nary.

After graduation from Biglerville High School, Class of 1954, Louise received a degree from Thompson Business College. Soon thereafter, Louise married her high school sweetheart, Robert E. in St. Paul Lutheran Church. In September 2021, they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. The couple lived in Biglerville until 1992 when they moved to Boiling Springs and became members of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle. They had three daughters: Teresa Tincopa, Whittier, CA; Sandra Jumper, Carlisle, PA; and Robin Binkley (Todd), New Castle, DE. Louise has 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Louise was very active in the community. She served as Worthy Matron of the Gettysburg Chapter Order of Eastern Star #392. She also was a member in OES Chapter# 375 Carlisle, Order of the Amaranth, Daughters of the Nile, Order of the White Shrine, Biglerville Fire Company Auxiliary, and Pennsylvania State Fireman's Association Auxiliary. She was a life member of the Biglerville Fire Company. She served as President of the Allenberry Club and served eight years on the South Mountain Fair Board during which time she planned entertainment and events for the annual community fair. One of her fondest memories was serving on Planning Committee for the Biglerville Sesquicentennial and the production of the booklet, "Time Marches On" and playing in the "Kitchenettes," a community kitchen band.

Louise entered the workforce during High School. She commuted from Biglerville to Gettysburg by bus for her job at G.C. Murphy as a store clerk. Louise wrote the daily "Upper Adams Community News" for the Gettysburg Times for 35 years. She also worked as an agent in the insurance industry starting at Prudential Life Insurance then transitioned to Danner's Insurance Agency and Fischer's Insurance Agency.

Louise enjoyed camping for many years, including traveling to the Penn State games in State College. She loved traveling and was particularly fond of the beach, spending her summers at Beach Haven as a child and then vacationing in Ocean City with her grandchildren. Recently, Louise enjoyed her friends in the "Bubbly Ladies of Boiling Springs."

For over 20 years, Louise suffered from Parkinson's disease which presented many challenges and made daily tasks very difficult. Throughout the years, Louise remained optimistic and grateful for her many blessings.

Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc. Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 5 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville, at 11:00 AM. Visitation is at 10:00 AM; Order of the Eastern Star Memorial Service will be held at 10:45 AM. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery. Rev. Lisa M. Leber, First Lutheran Church, Carlisle, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Association, 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 (https://www.parkinson.org) or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Friends may express condolences at DuganFH.com