Louise A. Sharp, 91, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Carlisle. She was born on January 30, 1929 in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Earl M. and Ruth (Linn) Gordon.
Louise graduated from the Carlisle Lamberton High School in 1946. She was a long time member of 1st United Methodist Church of Carlisle and later the Carlisle United Methodist Church. Louise was a loving homemaker and had worked at the Carlisle Box Factory, where she met her husband. She also worked at United Telephone, Minerva Mill, McCoy Electronics, Mt. Holly Springs Bank and as a bookkeeper for her husband who owned and operated Sharp's Esso station in Carlisle. Early in her marriage she enjoyed traveling with her husband seeing 48 states, Canada, Mexico, and Cuba in their travels. She was a devoted grandmother to her three grandchildren, playing games and doing puzzles and spoiling them rotten. She especially enjoyed preparing meals and cooking for family gatherings. She could be seen regularly on the John Deere tractor mowing the lawn and getting a suntan at the same time.
She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 70 years, Marlin E. Sharp, one son, Steven E. Sharp of Lancaster, three grandchildren: Whitney Sharp, Isaac Sharp and Rebekah Johnston, two brothers-in-law, Jack Sharp and Larry (Donna) Sharp, one daughter-in-law, Christine Sharp and several nieces and nephews. Louise was preceded in death by her son David M. Sharp, by one sister-in-law, Erma Group and one brother-in-law, Richard Sharp, Jr.
Private viewing and burial will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 with a memorial service to be held on a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the, CUMC New Church Building Fund, 45 S. West St., Carlisle, PA 17013. www.EwingBrothers.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.