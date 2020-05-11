Louise A. Sharp

Louise graduated from the Carlisle Lamberton High School in 1946. She was a long time member of 1st United Methodist Church of Carlisle and later the Carlisle United Methodist Church. Louise was a loving homemaker and had worked at the Carlisle Box Factory, where she met her husband. She also worked at United Telephone, Minerva Mill, McCoy Electronics, Mt. Holly Springs Bank and as a bookkeeper for her husband who owned and operated Sharp's Esso station in Carlisle. Early in her marriage she enjoyed traveling with her husband seeing 48 states, Canada, Mexico, and Cuba in their travels. She was a devoted grandmother to her three grandchildren, playing games and doing puzzles and spoiling them rotten. She especially enjoyed preparing meals and cooking for family gatherings. She could be seen regularly on the John Deere tractor mowing the lawn and getting a suntan at the same time.