Louise A. Miller

Aug. 25, 1932 - Aug. 31, 2023

NEWVILLE - Louise A. Miller, 91, of Newville passed peacefully into eternity on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Church of God Home of Carlisle. She was born on August 25, 1932, to the late Irvin and Sarah (Mixell) Russell, and was the widow of Donald F. Miller.

Louise worked at several local factories, and finished her working career at Mountain Lakes Roadside Market of Plainfield, where she baked pies and other baked goods weekly.

Louise loved her family and loved having everyone together for holiday meals. She enjoyed country music, planting flowers, having yard sales, and was known for her baked goods.

She is survived by her children: Linda Nelling, Mercersbur, Roger Russell (wife Susan) Newville, Matthew Miller (wife Tracy) Lebanon; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Edith Stum of Newville; and was preceded in death by her six brothers.

A viewing will be held Thursday September 7, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Newville First Church of God. A funeral service with Rev. Wayne Good officiating will follow at 11:00 AM in the church. Burial will be at the Newville Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, contributions can be made to the PAW Packs Program C/O Newville First Church of God 475 Shippensburg Road, Newville, PA, 17241.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Egger Funeral Home Inc., Newville.