Louise A. Black

Louise was a member of Carlisle 1st Church of God where she taught Sunday School and loved doing crafts with the kids. She loved traveling all over the world and collected keepsakes from wherever she went. Louise loved living in France and had a passion for flower gardening and birds. She enjoyed going to Maine and the shore. She loved to cook and made the best zucchini bread in the world. Her birthday cakes and butter cream icing would rival any bakery and she loved to read mystery and crime novels.