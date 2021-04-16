Louise A. Black, age 85, of Carlisle, passed away April 15, 2021 at home. Born April 4, 1936 in Carlisle, daughter of the late Charles H. and Viola G. (Chronister) Kramer. Louise was the widow of Joel L. Black who passed away April 18, 2016.
Louise was a member of Carlisle 1st Church of God where she taught Sunday School and loved doing crafts with the kids. She loved traveling all over the world and collected keepsakes from wherever she went. Louise loved living in France and had a passion for flower gardening and birds. She enjoyed going to Maine and the shore. She loved to cook and made the best zucchini bread in the world. Her birthday cakes and butter cream icing would rival any bakery and she loved to read mystery and crime novels.
Surviving are her daughters, Jodi L. Swartz and her husband, James, Carlisle and Lori Ann Black and her husband, David Firestone, Middletown; grandchildren, Kaitlyn M. Weagle, Kevin B. Weagle Jr. and Amethyst C. Noss and great-granddaughter, Alaia J. Crough. Louise is also survived by her sisters, Carol Shoemaker, Carlisle, Darlene (Larry) Clugh, Newville and Marlene (Sam) Miller, Carlisle; numerous nieces and nephews, in the US and England and her doggies, Pepper and Heidi.
Louise was preceded in death by her brother, Richard C. Kramer, sister, Gloria Shearer, sister-in-law, Shirley Kramer and brother-in-law, Marlin "Lee" Shoemaker.
Friends will be received Wednesday April 21, 2021 from 9:30AM until time of funeral service at 11:00AM at Carlisle 1st Church of God, 705 Glendale Street Carlisle. Louise will be laid to rest beside her husband at Westminster Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.
