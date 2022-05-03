 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louis E. Knarr

July 05, 1947- April 30, 2022

Louis E. Knarr, 74, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30PM on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Interment will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. To sign guestbook and to read full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

