Lotus "Lottie" Lorraine Morris, 89, of Carlisle, wife of Lawrence Sr., passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. A viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.