Lorraine Elizabeth Salisbury, 73, of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021, in the presence of her family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and condolences to the family.