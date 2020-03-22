Lorraine Shafer Edwards

Lorraine Shaffer Edwards, 92, of Carlisle, PA, and formerly of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home. Born August 8, 1927 in McSherrystown, PA to the late Howard and Kathryn (Dicks) Shaffer, she was the widow of the Richard (Dick) Edwards who died December 8, 2014.

Trained as a bookkeeper, Lorraine worked at Arnold's Grocery Store, Deer Lodge and Otto's Hardware, all in Mt. Holly Springs, during her career. A member of the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church, she was a member of various committees and conducted the year end audits for the church. Traveling, and gardening were two of her favorite pastimes. She and Dick also enjoyed ballroom dancing.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Vickie Edwards Marsh (Michael) of Frederick, MD and Keith Allen Edwards (Cindy) of Houston, TX; sister, Mary Louise Steely of Pensacola, FL; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the caring staffs of Thornwald Home and Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home.

Services will be private. Burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery with Rev. Edward Alwine officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church at 2020 W. Butler St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

