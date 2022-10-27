Lori Mentzer

Lori Ann Holbert Mentzer

January 18, 1962 - October 22, 2022

A beloved wife of 42 years, Lori Ann Holbert Mentzer, 60, of Hummelstown, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born in Hershey on January 18, 1962, Lori was the daughter of the late Donald Lee and M. Nellie Baxter Holbert.

Lori worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services as a Human Services Program Specialist. Prior to this, she worked for contracting companies as their office manager (1994-2011), was a substitute teacher for the Department of Defense Schools (1987-1990), and worked for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives (1979-1983). Lori was a 1979 graduate of Lower Dauphin High School, studied elementary education at Northeastern State University, and later went on to earn a bachelor's degree in counseling from Elizabethtown College in 2014.

Lori was associated with the 82nd Airborne Division Wives Club from 1984-1986. She loved going on motorcycle rides with her husband, reading horror and mystery novels, doing arts and crafts, watching horror movies, and spending quality time with her grandchildren.

Lori is survived by her loving husband, Keith Allen Mentzer, Sr., whom she married on May 3, 1980; three children, Keith A. Mentzer, Jr. of Hummelstown, Amanda S. Mentzer of Queens, NY, and Ryan A. Mentzer of Hummelstown; three grandchildren, Zowie Mentzer Predmore, Rylie A. Mentzer, and Memphis C. Mentzer; a great grandchild, Knox K. Predmore; and her brother, Andrew R. Holbert of Hummelstown.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.