Loretta M. Kuhn, 79, of Boiling Springs, formerly of Camp Hill, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 with family by her side. She was born April 16, 1940 in Harrisburg to the late Joseph and Helen (Poltl) Schmidt. Loretta was a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School, Class of 1958, and was a devoted mother and homemaker. She was very proud of her grandchildren and greatly enjoyed spending time with them.

Loretta is survived by her husband of 61 years, Theodore F. Kuhn; children, Joseph M. (Patricia) Kuhn of Mechanicsburg, Cheryl A. (Martin) McHale of Dillsburg and Tracey E. (Patrick) Leedy of Mechanicsburg; and grandchildren, Megan (Joshua) Klenzing of Camp Hill, Matthew (Victoria) Kuhn of Camp Hill, Patrick J. Leedy of Pittsburgh, Brandon W. Leedy of Utah and Shannon R. Leedy of Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Matter.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway #110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.

