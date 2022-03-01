Loren R. Disque, Sr., 80, of Carlisle, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at VibraLife of Mechanicsburg. Born September 4, 1941, in Honesdale, PA, he was a son of the late Philip and Marie (Andreas) Disque.

Loren graduated high school from N. Bennington High School, Bennington, VT, Class of 1959, at received a Bachelor's Degree of Science and Agriculture from the University of Vermont in 1964. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from Feb 1964 - Feb. 1968.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia A. (Finn) Disque; his daughter, Suzanne M. (Disque) Nesbit and husband Richard E. Nesbit of Loysville; his son, Loren R. Disque, Jr. and wife Paula A. (Whitzel) Disque of Mt. Holly Springs; grandson, Nevin F. Disque of University Park; granddaughter, Grace A. Disque of Mt. Holly Springs; 2 brothers, Allen Disque of Roseland NJ and David Disque of Middlebury VT.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Disque; sister-in-law, Carol Disque; and a grandson, Trey E. Disque.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Penn State University, Heart and Vascular Institute, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033.

Arrangements entrusted to Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.