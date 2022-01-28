Loren Neal Wingert, 64, of Navarre, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. He was born on September 2, 1957, in Mechanicsburg, PA the son of Nelson and Esther (Buckwalter) Wingert. Loren enjoyed wrestling, hunting, farming, skiing (both water and snow), and dirt bike riding. He enjoyed spending time with and teaching his grandsons. He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, kind heart and helping friends in need. He also loved to help farmer Dale, Saturday morning breakfast and coffee with friends. He was most of all a devoted husband, father, Papa, son, brother and friend. Loren was a highly skilled construction worker and operator, spending most of his career with Oakes Construction and retired from Edward C. Levy Company and the Local 18. There wasn't anything Loren could not do. He attended Eleventh Street Church of God in Canton. He was a man of God.