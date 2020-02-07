Loree I. Swartz

Loree (Pinky) Isabel Swartz 94 of Carlisle passed away February 5, 2020 at Chapel Point. Born February 8, 1925 in Newville PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl Edward Swartz and Stella Margaret (Moffit) Swartz.

Loree graduated from Newville High School in 1943, and attended Carlisle Commercial College. She worked at C.H. Masland & Sons for 42 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a member of the Huntsdale Church of the Brethren where she served in many ways. Loree was on the Church Board, she chaired the Women's Fellowship and the Nuture Commission. She assisted with the After School Neighborhood Club, and was a Children's Sunday School teacher for over 50 years. Loree also sang in the choir.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Sara Swartz and Aileen McCullough, and brothers Robert and Ray Swartz.

Surviving her are two Sister-in-Laws Jean Swartz, Fay Swartz and one Brother-in-Law Thomas McCullough. She is also survived by eight nieces, two nephews, eleven great nieces, fourteen great nephews, eight great great nieces, and eleven great great nephews.

Memorial Services will be held Tuesday February 11, 2020 at the Hunstdale Church of the Brethren, 170 Church RD. Carlisle, PA 17015 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the family convenience. Memorial contributions can be made to the Huntsdale Church of the Brethren in her honor.

To plant a tree in memory of Loree Swartz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0