Lora E. Carnell, 95, and wife of the late Curtis T. Carnell, both from Bartow, GA passed away on August 19, 2020, at the Gardens of West Shore Nursing Home, Camp Hill, PA.

She was the daughter of the late Kendrick Smith and Jewell Josie Smith of Bath, SC.

She is the sister of the late Jake, Jim, Ken, Floyd Smith and Eunice Quackenbush and survived by her brother Barry Smith of Bath, SC. Lora is also survived by two sons, Donald Carnell of Lutz, FL and Richard Carnell of Colonial Park, PA; four daughters Linda Martin of Dillsburg, Vivian Happel of Orlando, FL, Susan Nell of Biglerville, and Elizabeth Shaulis of Gardners. She has ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Lora worked at Fanny Farmers in Harrisburg and was a house wife and loving mother, residing in

Dillsburg since 1950's. She was also a Jehovah's Witness and affiliated with the Carlisle and Boiling Springs congregations.

Services will be available on the Cocklin Funeral Home Facebook page via Facebook Live on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 2:00 pm and burial will be held in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to the World Wide Work of Jehovah Witness.

