Lonnie Schrade

Lonny Schrade, 74, of Gardners, PA, passed away on December 9, 2021, in the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born on January 10, 1947, in Gettysburg, to the late George E. and Vivian G. (Davis) Schrade.

Lonny was a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School and owned and operated Precision painting with his partner. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie 1299, Carlisle, All Eagles Bowling League, and Uriah United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his three brothers, Barry L. of Shiremanstown, Bobby of Carlisle, and Duane Schrade of Mt. Holly Springs; sister, Cindy Richwine of Gardners; nieces, Courtney of Gardners and Nicole Richwine of Newville, Terry Schrade of Shiremenstown, and Emily Schrade of Mt. Holly Springs and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie E. Smith.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 5:00 in the Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners, PA 17324 with Rev. Kevin Hughes and Paul Thompson officiating. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Uriah United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.