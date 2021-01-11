Lonnie L. Neidigh, age 65 of Newville, died January 8, 2021 at home. Born October 27, 1955 in Carlisle, son of Charles Neidigh and Doris J. (Ickes) Thomas.

Lonnie loved to work. He started after high school working for Fickes-Salo and then worked for Command Construction and was in construction his entire life. He was a very gifted running back in high school and a dedicated Newville cub scout who received over 10 merit badges. He enjoyed going to the West End Bar to wind down for the day and also going to race town to have fun. He looked forward to the time he spent with his friends and family.

He is survived by his mother, Carlisle; siblings, Wilma Worthington, KY; Rick Neidigh, Carlisle; Randy Bloser, Harrisburg and Kathy Bloser, Newville.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Jack C. Bloser and fiancé, Sherelayne Fulton.

Friends will be received from 10am until time of funeral service at 12 noon on Thursday January 14, 2021 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle.

As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.