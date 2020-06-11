Lonnie Allen Brown

Lonnie Allen Brown

Lonnie Allen Brown, 64, of Carlisle, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence.

He was born February 17, 1956 in Carlisle to the late Richard Brown and Faye (Lebo) Koontz of Shippensburg.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

