Lois Y. Peterman, age 81 of Carlisle, passed away December 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born October 15, 1939 in Lansdale, PA, daughter of the late Abram and Esther (Delp) Ziegler.

Lois worked along side her husband and children as the office manager for over 50 years at Peterman Power Equipment. She was a member of The Meeting House (formerly the Carlisle Brethren in Christ Church). She loved to be at home with her family, loved to read and loved to travel to any shorepoint from New Jersey to South Carolina to Florida. Lois also sang in the church choir for over 57 years.

Lois is survived by her husband, Ralph Peterman, whom she married on October 24, 1959; son, David (Cheryl) Peterman, Carlisle; daughter, Diane (Steve) Fabo, Boiling Springs; grandchildren, Ryan (Meghan) Peterman, Emily Peterman, Jacob Fabo and Andrew Fabo and great grandchildren, Dylan Fabo, Paige Peterman and Hayley Peterman.

Lois was preceded in death by her sisters, Edith Sener and Alma Tomlinson Hill and brother, Abram Ziegler.

Family and friends will be received from 11:30am until time of funeral service at 1pm on Friday January 8, 2021 at The Meeting House 1155 Walnut Bottom Rd Carlisle, PA 17015. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask, when attending.