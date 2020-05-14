Lois W. Treese

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois Audrey Ward Treese, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. She was born April 14, 1933 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania to Charles and Bessie Ward.

On August 28, 1958 Lois married her loving husband, the Reverend Donald Howard Treese, who preceded her in death in 2011. Her son and eldest child, Joel Donald Treese, also preceded her in death in 2016. Also preceding her in death are her sisters Geraldine Monk and Norma Conti, as well as her brother, Robert Ward.

Lois is survived by her sisters Laura Forsyth and Charlotte Burd, as well as her daughters, Laura Treese and Hope Doherty. She is also survived by her grandson, Evan Clarke Doherty and various cousins, nieces and nephews.

Lois' wishes were to be cremated. There will be a private family service at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: michaeljfox.org, the leader in research to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease or to your local library.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle PA 17013.

To read the full obituary and to sign the guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Treese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.