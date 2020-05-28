Lois S. Weary

Lois was a member of the Middlesex United Methodist Church and the Cumberland County Farm Women Group #1. She loved entertaining and cooking for family and friends. Lois leaves her family a legacy of love. She was loving, kind and thoughtful and will be sorely missed. She is survived by: a son, Kirk W. (wife Vicki) Weary of Carlisle; two daughters, Kim S. Weary and husband, Doug Vogt of North Palm Beach, FL and Sally A. (husband Randy) Mentzer of Boiling Springs; a sister, Jane Sunday of Carlisle; seven loving grandchildren; and twelve beloved great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her companion and caregiver of 2 1/2 years, Addey. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Weary and sisters, Joan Heckman and V. Kay Ressler.