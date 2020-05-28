Lois S. Weary, age 84, of Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born September 12, 1935 in Carlisle to the late Paul O. and Mary C. (Crain) Sunday.
Lois was a member of the Middlesex United Methodist Church and the Cumberland County Farm Women Group #1. She loved entertaining and cooking for family and friends. Lois leaves her family a legacy of love. She was loving, kind and thoughtful and will be sorely missed. She is survived by: a son, Kirk W. (wife Vicki) Weary of Carlisle; two daughters, Kim S. Weary and husband, Doug Vogt of North Palm Beach, FL and Sally A. (husband Randy) Mentzer of Boiling Springs; a sister, Jane Sunday of Carlisle; seven loving grandchildren; and twelve beloved great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her companion and caregiver of 2 1/2 years, Addey. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Weary and sisters, Joan Heckman and V. Kay Ressler.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family with Rev. Rachel Wong officiating. Burial will be at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Middlesex United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 115, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA.
