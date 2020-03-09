Lois Oneida (Miller) Forsberg

Lois was born at home in York Springs, PA on March 25, 1926 to Harvey and Josie (Dentler) Miller. She graduated from Biglerville High School in 1943 prior to attending Anderson College in Anderson, IN. While at Anderson, she met her future husband, Vern L. Forsberg, and they married on June 25, 1949.

She went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Walter Miller, and his wife, Mary.

In addition to her husband, Vern, she is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be a viewing at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, 229 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson, IN on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10-11 A.M. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M.

Interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois' name may be made to C.O.G. Ministries, Global Strategies-Missions, PO Box 2420, Anderson, IN 46018.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lois Forsberg, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service

229 S. Rangeline Road

Anderson, IN 46018 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Viewing begins. Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service

229 S. Rangeline Road

Anderson, IN 46018 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Service begins.