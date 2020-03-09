Lois Oneida (Miller) Forsberg

Lois Oneida (Miller) Forsberg

Lois was born at home in York Springs, PA on March 25, 1926 to Harvey and Josie (Dentler) Miller. She graduated from Biglerville High School in 1943 prior to attending Anderson College in Anderson, IN. While at Anderson, she met her future husband, Vern L. Forsberg, and they married on June 25, 1949.

She went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Walter Miller, and his wife, Mary.

In addition to her husband, Vern, she is survived by her nieces and nephews and their families.

There will be a viewing at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, 229 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson, IN on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10-11 A.M. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M.

Interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois' name may be made to C.O.G. Ministries, Global Strategies-Missions, PO Box 2420, Anderson, IN 46018.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA.

Service information

Mar 14
Viewing
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service
229 S. Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46018
Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service
229 S. Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46018
