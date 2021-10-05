Lois Jane Miller

The family wishes to thank the Herman and Myers families for the unbounded joy that caring for their young children brought to Lois and Jay; the Gaul and Yeager families for the love and friendship Lois found during her widowed life; Linda Miller for a lifetime of laughter and caring; the staff and residents of Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg for ten wonderful years of independent living; and the kind and compassionate associates of Artis Senior Living of West Shore, Elmcroft of Dillsburg, and Thornwald Home of Carlisle as her needs turned to memory care and skilled nursing. For her memorial service, Lois wanted flowers, lots and lots of flowers! Carnations were her favorite. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Theresa Parish or to Thornwald Home.