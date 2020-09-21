Lois J. Knipple

As 1960 graduate of Port Clinton High School, she would often have to take a flight to school on a Ford Tri-Motor plane from her hometown of Put-in-Bay on the S. Bass Island. Mrs. Knipple enjoyed working with others, from her parents' pizza shop on the island to her 20 years at American Greetings Card Company. Her ability to make friends easily was key to her adapting to the many moves as a Coast Guard wife, Wives Club President and young mother across Ohio, Alaska, Pennsylvania and Cape Cod. Lois loved family and friends, all children, and her times at Put-in-Bay, Cape Cod, Newburg, and Shippensburg. Her smile and laugh were absolutely infectious when she spoke of each of them. She was a member of the Our Lady of Visitation Church in Shippensburg, where she was both in the choir and also led a special children's choir for years. She loved lighthouses, musicals, baking, bowling in the Ladies League and playing the piano. She made the best chocolate chip and oatmeal cookies, her Christmas decorations were legendary and she always held a special place in her heart for children. Any time a child visited, she would find a fun activity for them to enjoy.