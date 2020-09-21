Lois J. Knipple

Lois J. (Ohlemacher) Knipple, 78, of Chambersburg, PA, and formerly of Shippensburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Wellness & Rehabilitation Center. Born March 27, 1942 in Sandusky, OH, she was the daughter of the late Franklin "Fritz" (of Danbury OH) and Mary Amadea (Eckert of Castalia OH) Ohlemacher.
As 1960 graduate of Port Clinton High School, she would often have to take a flight to school on a Ford Tri-Motor plane from her hometown of Put-in-Bay on the S. Bass Island. Mrs. Knipple enjoyed working with others, from her parents' pizza shop on the island to her 20 years at American Greetings Card Company. Her ability to make friends easily was key to her adapting to the many moves as a Coast Guard wife, Wives Club President and young mother across Ohio, Alaska, Pennsylvania and Cape Cod. Lois loved family and friends, all children, and her times at Put-in-Bay, Cape Cod, Newburg, and Shippensburg. Her smile and laugh were absolutely infectious when she spoke of each of them. She was a member of the Our Lady of Visitation Church in Shippensburg, where she was both in the choir and also led a special children's choir for years. She loved lighthouses, musicals, baking, bowling in the Ladies League and playing the piano. She made the best chocolate chip and oatmeal cookies, her Christmas decorations were legendary and she always held a special place in her heart for children. Any time a child visited, she would find a fun activity for them to enjoy.
Surviving are her children, James Knipe (Pauline) of Vienna, VA, and Tracy Weller (Gary) of St. Thomas, PA; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Bud Ohlemacher (Irene), of Catawba Island, OH; and the father of her children and friend, Ronald Knipple. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joyce and Corlyn.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Knipple will be offered on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, where Rev. Dwight Schlaline will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation dba Cure Alzheimer's Fund; 34 Washington Street Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
We respectfully request that visitors at the wake or funeral wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines out of an abundance of caution for the health of Lois' loved ones.
Condolences and memories may be expressed on her Book of Memories Page at
www. geiselfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.