Born on May 4, 1936, in Tarentum, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl Frederick and Mabel Shearer Hill. Mrs. Walker was a retired registered nurse. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aiken. In her earlier years, Mrs. Walker was an avid bowler. She was extremely gifted in quilting and had assisted in making thousands of handbags for cancer patients with the Lydia Project. She loved the beach and spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and made sure there was never a hungry mouth around her table. She and her husband enjoyed their time in the Cedar Creek community. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed but cherished in memory.