Lois Gayle Hill Walker
May 4, 1936 - Aug. 11, 2023
Mrs. Lois Gayle Walker, 87, beloved wife of Col. Roy Alan Walker, Sr. US Air Force (RET.) passed away unexpectantly at her home on Friday morning, August 11, 2023.
Born on May 4, 1936, in Tarentum, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl Frederick and Mabel Shearer Hill. Mrs. Walker was a retired registered nurse. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aiken. In her earlier years, Mrs. Walker was an avid bowler. She was extremely gifted in quilting and had assisted in making thousands of handbags for cancer patients with the Lydia Project. She loved the beach and spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and made sure there was never a hungry mouth around her table. She and her husband enjoyed their time in the Cedar Creek community. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed but cherished in memory.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 65 years are two daughters: Tracy Morgan and Kim (Donald) Sokoloski of Mechanicsburg, PA; a son, Roy Alan (Jackie) Walker, Jr., of York, PA; six grandchildren: Michael Morgan, Laura Morgan, Ryan (Hilary) Sokoloski, Katie (Carson) Sokoloski Baker, Roy Alan (Gabi) Walker, III & Lauren (John) Morrissey; two great-grandchildren, Bryce Baker and Blair Baker and one great-granddaughter on the way, Emma Maria Morrissey.
In addition to her parents. Mrs. Walker was pre-deceased by a sister, Joan Yarnel.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening August 15, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00pm at the Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave SW, Aiken, SC, 29801 (803) 649-6234.
Interment services will take place at a date and time to be announced in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 516 West Ave., North Augusta, SC 29841 or https:/www.heart.org.
Online expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.