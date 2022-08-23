Lois Bailey, age 79, of Carlisle passed away on August 15, 2022, at home. Born July 23, 1943, in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Charles Ryan and Jean Gallo. She attended Boiling Springs High School, Big Spring United Lutheran Church of Newville, and was a den mother for Cub Scout troop 169. Lois was a lifetime member of post 421 American Legion Auxiliary of Newville. She worked for many years at Reeves Hoffman of Carlisle and the Book of The Month Club in Mechanicsburg, but the job that she most enjoyed was working in the cafeteria at both Frankford and Newville Elementary Schools. Lois enjoyed crocheting and contributed many prayer blankets for her church. She was a crafter through and through and enjoyed time with her family above all else. Surviving are her husband of 62 years Jerry Bailey, Daughters Lisa Ellerman (Husband Greg), Lydia Bailey (Partner Joe Higie), Son-in-law Ed Fitting, Daughter-in-Law Brenda Bailey, her brothers Barry Stimeling (Partner Susie Starner) and Daniel Ryan (wife Sandy), 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by two brothers, Rodney and Robert Ryan, daughter Kate Fitting, son Jeffrey Bailey, and grandson Travis Dechene. A memorial service will be held for Lois on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Visitation begins at 11 am with her service following at 1 pm at Big Spring United Lutheran Church at 101 Crossroads School Rd, Newville, PA 17241. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude in Lois's name.