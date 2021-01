Loette M. Eslinger, 77, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA passed away January 26, 2021 at her residence. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery with Rev. Richard L. Reese Officiating. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and condolences to the family.