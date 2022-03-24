Lloyd J. Willis, 67, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital with his children by his side. He was born on May 17, 1954 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Herman L. and Betty (Nehf) Willis. Lloyd worked in food service at Shippensburg University for 25 years. He cherished his children, had a passion for farming and loved a good, strong cup of coffee. He loved building toy farm machinery, taking rides through the countryside, spending time with family, and listening to music. Lloyd was also a member of the National FFA Organization. He is survived by his two children, Jason (Rachel) Willis and Natalie (Mike) Shenk; three grandchildren, Emma Willis, Myles Willis, and Adria Shenk; two brothers, Lenny (Carolyn) Willis and Tom (Carolyn) Willis; one sister, Rita (Robert) Mackey; and several nieces and nephews who he treated as his own children growing up. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest son and best friend, Adam Willis, and his brother, Donald Willis. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Mr. Tom Willis will officiate. Burial will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. There will be no public viewing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shippensburg FFA, 201 Eberly Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.