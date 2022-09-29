Lloyd G. Weary

May 13, 1932 - September 26, 2022

Lloyd G. Weary, 90, of Shermans Dale passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Doris L. Weary. Born May 13, 1932, in Middlesex Twp., PA he was a son of the late Niles and Lois (Conrad) Weary. Lloyd served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War Theater. He was a member of VFW Post 477 and American Legion Post 101. Lloyd was a retired Engineer at AMP Inc. In Harrisburg, PA.

In addition to his wife Doris, Lloyd is survived by two daughters; Stephenie Flewelling and husband Gene of New Holland; Wanda Jumper and husband Bill of Walnut Bottom; a Stepson, Timothy Gelbaugh and wife Daphne of Carlisle, and a sister Shirley Ahlers of Carlisle. He is also survived by six grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers Foster, Ralph and Wayne and three sisters Marie, Nora and Ethel. He was also preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Tammy Gordon of Shermans Dale.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being coordinated by Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.