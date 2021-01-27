Lloyd Elton Hoover, age 90, of Camp Hill, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community. Born July 22, 1930 in Newville, he was the son of the late Filmer and Anna (Bistline) Hoover. Lloyd retired as an agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance. He was a US Navy Veteran during the Korean War. Lloyd was a longtime member of Chapel Hill United Church of Christ, Camp Hill and the Mechanicsburg Club. He enjoyed his role as Santa Claus for various local community organizations handing out gifts to children. Lloyd was a gifted wine maker and carpenter. Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth C. "Betty" (Houghney) Hoover. He is survived by his son, James Lloyd Hoover and wife Diane; daughter, Judy Beth Dunlevy and husband Daniel; four siblings, Shirley Rumminger and husband David, Jean Horton and husband Don, Dell Hoover and wife Doris and Roger Hoover and wife Sydna three granddaughters, Katelin Bittinger and husband Christopher, Cassandra Hoover and partner Greg Kimmel, Megan Grosso and husband Michael and his three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Elise and Luca. Burial will take place at Newville Cemetery 1:00 PM Monday, February 1, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association 1019 Mumma Road, Lemoyne, PA 17043 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. www.malpezzifuneralhome.com