Lloy E. Brough, 76, of Gardners, PA passed away December 17, 2020 in the Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was born March 21, 1944 to the late D. Boyd and Esther (Beam) Starner.

Lloy worked 25 years as a lab tech for Pfaltzgraff Plant, Bendersville and the Snack Bar at Midway Skating. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was president of Ladies Aid Society. She also served as Judge of Election during election for many years. Lloy was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, including the Eagles and Phillies and a big supporter of Boiling Springs Sports teams, where attendees referred to her as "grandma". She enjoyed playing the game Parcheesi in her spare time.

Surviving are her loving husband of 58 years, Lloyd W. Brough Jr. of Gardners; children, Debbie Contreras of Carlisle and Duane Brough (Denise) of Gardners; 5 grandchildren, Kayla and Eric Contreras, Jeri Policano (Chris), Anita Castelow (Mike) and Nicole Greene (Jason) and 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Galen, Terry, Barry and Sherle Starner. Lloy was preceded in death by her siblings, Delmar, Allen, Lowell, Larry and Benny Starner and son-in-law, Arnold Contreras.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Goodyear Cemetery, Gardners. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Aid Society, C/O Mt. Zion Evangelical Luther Church, 4200 Carlisle Rd., Gardners, PA 17324. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.