 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lisa Marie Wayne

  • 0
Hollinger Funeral Home logo

Lisa Wayne, 53, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, in the UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born on March 16, 1968, in Carlisle to Leoda Zoe (Long) Robinson and the late Lowell Thomas Robinson.

Lisa attended Boiling Springs High School and worked at Hoffman Diecast as a machine operator. She loved to go to the beach, casinos, traveling, camping, and going to Laurel and Fuller Lakes. Lisa also loved her cats.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her companion, Joe Utz of Gardners; children, Claude Heflin of Gardners, Lowell Heflin of York, and Rederick Maines of Hummelstown; eight grandchildren, Keria, Claude, Michael, Ava, Dominic, Samara, Oriella, and Nova.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.,501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Pastor Marc Webb officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Most moms want 'me time' for Valentine's Day this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News