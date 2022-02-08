Lisa Marie Wayne

Lisa Wayne, 53, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, in the UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born on March 16, 1968, in Carlisle to Leoda Zoe (Long) Robinson and the late Lowell Thomas Robinson.

Lisa attended Boiling Springs High School and worked at Hoffman Diecast as a machine operator. She loved to go to the beach, casinos, traveling, camping, and going to Laurel and Fuller Lakes. Lisa also loved her cats.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her companion, Joe Utz of Gardners; children, Claude Heflin of Gardners, Lowell Heflin of York, and Rederick Maines of Hummelstown; eight grandchildren, Keria, Claude, Michael, Ava, Dominic, Samara, Oriella, and Nova.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.,501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Pastor Marc Webb officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.